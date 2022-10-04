Wednesday, Oct. 5
Boys Cross Country
Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Football
Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 7 p.m.
Golf
Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Triton, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Field Hockey
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.
Football
Triton at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
