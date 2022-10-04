Pentucket FH 2

Morgan Gallant and Pentucket field hockey will be at Central Catholic Wednesday night.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Boys Cross Country

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Football

Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 7 p.m.

Golf

Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Triton, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Field Hockey

Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.

Football

Triton at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you