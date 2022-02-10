Friday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
North Reading at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Ipswich, 11 a.m.; Triton at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at St. John’s Prep, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Peabody at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Girls Basketball
Methuen at Pentucket, 2 p.m.
