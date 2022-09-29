Friday, Sept. 30
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Football
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Football
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Field Hockey
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 6 p.m.
Golf
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
