Monday, May 2
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Notre Dame at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Triton at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Baseball
Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.