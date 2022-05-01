newb lacrosse 9

Jack Hadden and Newburyport host Amesbury on Monday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, May 2

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Notre Dame at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Baseball

Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you