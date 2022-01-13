Friday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Milton, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Marblehead at Newburyport, 6 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Weston, 12 p.m.
