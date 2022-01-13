Wilson 2

KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Teagan Wilson and the Newburyport girls hockey team host Marblehead on Saturday at Graf Rink.

Friday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Milton, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Marblehead at Newburyport, 6 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Weston, 12 p.m.

