Thursday, April 13
Baseball
Salem at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Swampscott at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Boys Lacrosse
Wilmington at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 5 p.m.
Softball
Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Wilmington at Triton, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
