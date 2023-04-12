Pilz AG

Lily Pilz and the Newburyport girls lacrosse team travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Thursday, April 13

Baseball

Salem at Triton, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Swampscott at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Boys Lacrosse

Wilmington at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 5 p.m.

Softball

Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Wilmington at Triton, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Baseball

Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you