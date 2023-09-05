Port-Trit FH 1

Katie Conway and the Newburyport field hockey team open their season against Pentucket on Wednesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photos

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Field Hockey

Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Golf

Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:15 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Golf

Rockport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Field Hockey

Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Football

Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown at Triton, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Boys Cross Country

North Andover at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pentucket at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.

Field Hockey

North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

Field Hockey

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Innovation Academy at Georgetown, 5:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:15 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

