Friday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.; Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Lynn Classical, 2 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Marblehead at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Concord-Carlisle, 1 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Norwell at Triton, 1 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Boys Basketball
Triton at Dracut, 2:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Arlington Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Cathedral at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Girls Basketball
Dedham High at Amesbury, 1 p.m.
