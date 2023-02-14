230210-nt-msp-basketball-01.jpg

Ethan Tate and Triton look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host North Reading on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Masconomet at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.; Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Lynn Classical, 2 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Marblehead at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

