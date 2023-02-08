230127-nt-msp-basketball-01.jpg

Grant Lyon and Georgetown host Billerica on Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Billerica at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at St. John's Prep, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Peabody, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Matignon, 4 p.m.

