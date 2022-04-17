Monday, April 18
Boys Lacrosse
Cape Elizabeth at Newburyport, 12 p.m.; Triton at Lowell, 1 p.m.
Softball
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Baseball
Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Boys Lacrosse
Portsmouth at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.
