Newburyport defenseman Eli Sirota (19), just a freshman, stands in the passing lane in front of goalie Ryan Portalla (11).

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Monday, April 18

Boys Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth at Newburyport, 12 p.m.; Triton at Lowell, 1 p.m.

Softball

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Baseball

Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Haverhill at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Boys Lacrosse

Portsmouth at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Triton at Bishop Fenwick, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Haverhill at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.

