Monday, Sept. 20
Field Hockey
Georgetown at St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.
Golf
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Field Hockey
Triton at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Triton at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
