Newburyport soccer

Luke O’Brien and the Newburyport boys soccer team will try to stay undefeated when they travel to Manchester-Essex Monday at 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Field Hockey

Georgetown at St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.

Golf

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Field Hockey

Triton at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Triton at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

