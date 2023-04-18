Trit lax 4

Seamus Cahill and the Triton boys lacrosse team will host Wilmington on Wednesday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff photo

Wednesday, April 19

Boys Lacrosse

Wilmington at Triton, 5 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Baseball

North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Malden, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Peabody at Amesbury, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Boys Lacrosse

Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Essex Tech, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you