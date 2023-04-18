Wednesday, April 19
Boys Lacrosse
Wilmington at Triton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Baseball
North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Malden, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Peabody at Amesbury, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Essex Tech, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
