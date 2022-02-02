Thursday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Rockport, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
New Mission at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 5:50 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Winthrop at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Saugus, 9:30 a.m.; Newburyport at Whittier, 9:30 a.m.
