220121-nt-msp-basketball-04.jpg

Georgetown’s Matthew Torgerson, right, and Harrison Lien, left, will host Rockport Thursday night.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Rockport, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

New Mission at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 5:50 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Winthrop at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Saugus, 9:30 a.m.; Newburyport at Whittier, 9:30 a.m.

