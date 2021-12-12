Monday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball

Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Swampscott, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Wakefield, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Girls Basketball

Saugus at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 8:15 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

North Reading at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Danvers at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

