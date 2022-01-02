Monday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Salem at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Rockport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 6:50 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Peabody, 5:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.
