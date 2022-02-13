hoop 4

Cam Keliher and Amesbury play Masconomet on Tuesday.

Monday, Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

Stoneham at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Haverhill at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Dracut, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Masconomet at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Swampscott at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Triton at Saugus, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tewksbury at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 8 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.

