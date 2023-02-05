Monday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
North Reading at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Amesbury at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at Gloucester, 6 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
