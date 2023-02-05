221228-et-cru-GirlsBasketball-2.JPG

Audrey Conover and Pentucket travel to take on Haverhill Monday night.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Monday, Feb. 6

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys Basketball

North Reading at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Amesbury at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Amesbury at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Gloucester, 6 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Shawsheen Valley at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

