Dowell action

MAC CERULLO/Staff photo

Keira Dowell and Newburyport play Lynnfield on Friday.

Friday, April 8

Baseball

Georgetown at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Triton at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Baseball

Whittier at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

Softball

Triton at Cambridge, 10 a.m.; Lowell Catholic at Amesbury, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 11

Baseball

Amesbury at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Winchester at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

