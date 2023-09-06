Thursday, Sept. 7
Golf
Rockport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Field Hockey
Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Football
Essex Agricultural at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown at Triton, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.
Field Hockey
North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.
