Stallard action

Lucas Stallard and the Newburyport football team travel to Bedford on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Sept. 16

Field Hockey

Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Football

Newburyport at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Wayland at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Roxbury Prep at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Golf

Triton at Essex Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Notre Dame at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

