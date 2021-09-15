Thursday, Sept. 16
Field Hockey
Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Football
Newburyport at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Wayland at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Roxbury Prep at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Triton at Essex Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Notre Dame at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
