Monday, May 23
Baseball
Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mystic Valley at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
