211016-nt-msp-girlssoccer-03.jpg

Alexis Greenblott and Newburyport will host Triton Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

 2002195A

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Field Hockey

Governor’s Academy at Nobles, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Newburyport at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.

