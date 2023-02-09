230130-NN-CRU-TritonBoysHoop-1.jpg

Griffin Dupuis and Triton host Pentucket on Friday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Friday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at St. John’s Prep, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Peabody, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Matignon, 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at B.C. High, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Medford, 4 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

