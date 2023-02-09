Friday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at St. John’s Prep, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Peabody, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Matignon, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at B.C. High, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Medford, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
