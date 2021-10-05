Pent track

KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Kaylie Dalgar, Audrey Conover and the Pentucket girls and boys track teams have a huge match against Newburyport on Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 6

Boys Cross Country

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Phillips at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.

Golf

Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Central Catholic at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

