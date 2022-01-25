Wednesday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Austin Prep at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Beverly at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
