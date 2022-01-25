hockey 1

Pentucket and Ben Guertin are at Amesbury Wednesday evening.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Boys Basketball

Austin Prep at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beverly at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Masconomet, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Boys Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

