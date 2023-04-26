lacrosse secondary

Colin Fuller and Newburyport will host Lynnfield on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photos

Thursday, April 27

Baseball

Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Baseball

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 11 a.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 11 a.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 12 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Peabody, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 2:30 p.m.

