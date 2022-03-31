210612_NT_MSP_BASEBALL_05.jpg

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo 

Both first baseman Brady Ford and pitcher Jack Fehlner are back for Newburyport this spring, which opens its season against Gloucester on Saturday. 

Friday, April 1

Boys Lacrosse

Stoneham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Baseball

Gloucester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Concord-Carlisle, 12 p.m.; Pentucket at Swampscott, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Baseball

Danvers at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

