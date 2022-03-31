Friday, April 1
Boys Lacrosse
Stoneham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Baseball
Gloucester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Concord-Carlisle, 12 p.m.; Pentucket at Swampscott, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Baseball
Danvers at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
