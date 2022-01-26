210205_NT_MSP_BASKETBALL_06.jpg

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo 

Cam Keliher and Amesbury get to play North Reading at the TD Garden Sunday night.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Jan. 27

Boys Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Gloucester at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m. (at TD Garden, Boston)

Girls Basketball

Haverhill at Pentucket, 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you