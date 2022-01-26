Thursday, Jan. 27
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Gloucester at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Pentucket, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Newburyport at Amesbury, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m. (at TD Garden, Boston)
Girls Basketball
Haverhill at Pentucket, 1:30 p.m.
