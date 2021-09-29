Thursday, Sept. 30
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Golf
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Manchester at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
