Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Lowell at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saugus at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Matignon at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Excel Academy at Triton, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Girls Skiing
North Andover at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
