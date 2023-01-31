Port hoop 4.jpg

Henry Acton and Newburyport boys basketball host Lowell on Wednesday.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Lowell at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saugus at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Matignon at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Excel Academy at Triton, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Girls Skiing

North Andover at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

