Triton hockey lead

Gavin Marengi and Triton host Melrose on Monday.

Monday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Triton at Peabody, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Melrose at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Newburyport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

Dracut at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.

Wrestling

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

