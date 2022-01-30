Monday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Triton at Peabody, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Melrose at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Newburyport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
Dracut at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
