Tyler Egan and Triton baseball open their season at Ipswich on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, April 6

Baseball

Matignon at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Lynn Tech, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Softball

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Essex Tech at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Softball

Haverhill at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Baseball

Whittier at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Concord-Carlisle at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

