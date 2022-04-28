Newburyport boys lacrosse finishes off Triton to claim first sectional title (copy)

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Jared Leonard and Triton host Pentucket Friday evening.

 Michael Springer

Friday, April 29

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Baseball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Lynnfield, 11 a.m.

Softball

Concord-Carlisle at Amesbury, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Boys Track and Field

Newburyport at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Newburyport at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.

