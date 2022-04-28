Friday, April 29
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 11 a.m.
Softball
Concord-Carlisle at Amesbury, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.
