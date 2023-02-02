Friday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
O’Bryant at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Triton, 2 p.m.; Lynn Classical at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 8:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Winthrop, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Nashoba Tech at Triton, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Boys Swimming
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
