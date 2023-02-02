Zach McHugh hockey

Zach McHugh and Newburyport will look to sweep the season series against archrival Triton on Saturday.

Keith Sullivan Photo

Friday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

O’Bryant at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Triton, 2 p.m.; Lynn Classical at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 8:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Winthrop, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Nashoba Tech at Triton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Boys Swimming

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.

