Monday, Jan. 10
Boys Ice Hockey
Masconomet at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Boys Ice Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 7 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Ipswich, 8 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 8 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pentucket at Ipswich, 8 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Saugus at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Saugus at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
