Monday, Jan. 10

Boys Ice Hockey

Masconomet at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 7 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Ipswich, 8 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 8 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pentucket at Ipswich, 8 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Saugus at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Saugus at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

