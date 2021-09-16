Friday, Sept. 17
Football
Newburyport at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Wayland at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Roxbury Prep at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Triton at Essex Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Notre Dame at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Boys Cross Country
Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.
Field Hockey
Cushing Academy at Governor’s Academy, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 6 p.m.
