Dwight runs

Pentucket and quarterback Chase Dwight, seen here fighting for yards against Newburyport during the Fall 2 season, will be at Dracut Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Friday, Sept. 17

Football

Newburyport at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Wayland at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Roxbury Prep at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Golf

Triton at Essex Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Notre Dame at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Boys Cross Country

Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey

Cushing Academy at Governor’s Academy, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you