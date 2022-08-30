Gardella MVP action

Ricky Gardella and Triton golf are at North Reading on Thursday.

 Ryan McBride

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Golf

Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Golf

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Boys Cross Country

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Golf

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

