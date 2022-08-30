Wednesday, Aug. 31
Golf
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Golf
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Boys Cross Country
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Golf
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
