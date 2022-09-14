211112-nt-msp-football-02.jpg

Luke Arsenault and Amesbury open their season at Wayland Friday night.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Sept. 15

Field Hockey

Georgetown at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Golf

Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Newburyport at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Football

Bedford at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Wayland, 7 p.m.; Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Golf

North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you