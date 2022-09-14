Thursday, Sept. 15
Field Hockey
Georgetown at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Golf
Georgetown at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Newburyport at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Football
Bedford at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Triton at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at Wayland, 7 p.m.; Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.