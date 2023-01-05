DX5A1325.jpg

Abby Dube and Pentucket host Lynnfield Friday night.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Triton at Belmont, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Austin Prep, 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Austin Prep, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Wilmington at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Manchester at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

