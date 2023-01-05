Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Triton at Belmont, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Austin Prep, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Austin Prep, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Wilmington at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Manchester at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
