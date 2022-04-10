Monday, April 11
Baseball
Amesbury at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Winchester at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.