Newburyport boys lacrosse earns statement win against Pentucket

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Joe Turpin, right, and Pentucket hosts North Reading on Monday.

 00020826A

Monday, April 11

Baseball

Amesbury at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Winchester at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Newburyport at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

