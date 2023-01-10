Wednesday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Triton at Saugus, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Ipswich at Newburyport, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Ipswich at Newburyport, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.; Josiah Quincy Upper at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Boys Ice Hockey
Rockport at Amesbury, 7:45 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys Ice Hockey
Milton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Pelham, 9 a.m.
