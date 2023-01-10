Max Ciaramitaro hoop action

Max Ciaramitaro, seen here grabbing a rebound against Newburyport, will travel with the Triton basketball team to take on Saugus Wednesday night.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Triton at Saugus, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Ipswich at Newburyport, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Ipswich at Newburyport, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Marblehead, 6:30 p.m.; Josiah Quincy Upper at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Boys Ice Hockey

Rockport at Amesbury, 7:45 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Governor's Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys Ice Hockey

Milton at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Pelham, 9 a.m.

