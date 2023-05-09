Pentucket softball third!

Pentucket’s Ella Agocs, left, and Newburyport’s Cassidy Bolcome, right, will both be in action with their respective teams on Wednesday.

 Keith Sullivan photo

Wednesday, May 10

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Baseball

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Ipswich, 6 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Baseball

Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Swampscott at Pentucket, 10 a.m.

