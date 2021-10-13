Thursday, Oct. 14
Field Hockey
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Football
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
