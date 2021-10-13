211009-et-tje-football-04.jpg

Finn Sullivan and Newburyport host Hamilton-Wenham Friday at 6:30 p.m.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Thursday, Oct. 14

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Football

Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greater Lawrence at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

