Cam Keliher and Amesbury host Manchester-Essex Friday night.

Friday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; St. Mary's at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 5:50 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Winthrop, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Triton at Tyngsborough, 9:30 a.m.

