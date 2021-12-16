Friday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pentucket at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; St. Mary's at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 5:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Winthrop, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Tyngsborough, 9:30 a.m.
