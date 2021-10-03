Amesbury boys soc

Dylan Cashman and the Amesbury boys soccer team will be at Ipswich on Monday.

Monday, Oct. 4

Golf

Essex Tech at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Essex Tech, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you