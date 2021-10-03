Monday, Oct. 4
Golf
Essex Tech at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Essex Tech, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
