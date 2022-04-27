Thursday, April 28
Baseball
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Mary's at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.
