Joe Abt and Triton will put their four-game winning streak on the line at Rockport on Thursday.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Thursday, April 28

Baseball

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

St. Mary's at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Revere, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.

