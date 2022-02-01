Wednesday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
Dracut at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
New Mission at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Rockport, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.