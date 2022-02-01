Newburyport g hockey 3

Teagan Wilson and Newburyport are at Beverly Wednesday night.

 Kyle Gaudette/Staff Photo

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

Dracut at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Triton, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

New Mission at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Rockport, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Newburyport at Masconomet, 8 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 8 p.m.

