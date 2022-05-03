Wednesday, May 4
Boys Lacrosse
Amesbury at Malden, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
