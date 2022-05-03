Wednesday, May 4

Boys Lacrosse

Amesbury at Malden, 4 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.

