Z. McHugh action

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Both Newburyport's Zach McHugh, left, and Amesbury's Brynn Zellen, right, are in action with their respective teams on Thursday.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, April 14

Baseball

Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Softball

Triton at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Governor's Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you