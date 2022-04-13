Thursday, April 14
Baseball
Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Softball
Triton at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Governor's Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
